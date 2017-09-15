‘Extreme’ fishing causes rescue alert

An angler sparked an emergency services rescue, even though he was just enjoying some time fishing from the clifftops at Flamborough.

Coastguards and police were called out last night, after a member of the public spotted him in a remote location with the light fading.

A police spokesman said: “Noise from the wind and sea made communication impossible.

“It transpired that the male was fishing and was safe. However, we had to be sure.

“If you do plan on going fishing or carrying out any other ‘extreme’ activity in the dark in places which may appear dangerous to others, we urge you to forewarn others of your intentions.

“It is advisable that you speak to HM Coastguard Operations, Humber at Bridlington on 672317 to notify them of your coastal activity be it on water, beach or cliff edges and let them know what you’re doing, where you are and what time you’re due to finish.

“Please also let friends or family know where you are and when you’re due to return home.”