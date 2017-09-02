Explorer challenge at hall

East Riding Museums has boosted the facilities for the under fives and their families at five venues across the area – including Sewerby Hall.

The popular attraction is now hosting the ‘Five Things to Discover’ challenge.

The challenge offers young visitors the chance to discover five things unique to the site, with a sticker for those who succeed in discovering all five.

The new Explorer Resources, to help under fives investigate the various exhibitions and spaces, are available at Sewerby Hall and Gardens during term times.

