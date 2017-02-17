Explore the world of Lev's travels

Best-selling author, photographer and TV presenter Levison Wood will be sharing his experiences and exploits as a modern day explorer on a UK tour which begins in Hull next week.

Levison has delighted audiences around the globe with stories of his adventures, including being chased by crocodiles and hippos, falling off a mountain, being arrested more times than he can remember and meeting such illustrious characters as the Dalai Lama and George Clooney.

In this adventure-filled show, Levison recounts his amusing and sometimes poignant tales of life as a soldier in the Parachute Regiment and his transition into an explorer of international standing. His tour will include further tales and behind the scenes moments from his journeys walking the length of the Nile, the Himalayas and Central America, all of which were documented by Channel 4.

His book Walking The Americas is published this month.

Tickets: 01482 300 300 or http://www.hcandl.co.uk/hullcityhall