Exhausted dog saved by RNLI heroes in Bridlington

A struggling dog was rescued by coastguards after it entered the sea at high tide and was unable to get out.

The inshore lifeboat was called at 9.13pm yesterday, after coastguards received a call stating a dog, believed to be called Holly, was in the sea at Bridlington with people trying to retrieve it.

Warming up exhausted Holly

Crowds began to gather as they witnessed coastguards, the dog owner and members of the public try to urge the dog back to safety near South Pier.

The lifeboat was stationed seaward of the pet in case it tried to make its way out to sea and crewman Pete Jones and the dog owner entered the water in a successful attempt to shepherd the dog to shore.

Once safely ashore, Holly, who was now shivering and exhausted, was taken to safety by coastguards and awaited the arrival of a vet.

Andy Brompton, of Bridlington lifeboat, said: " I've heard she was in the water from anything between 45 minutes and two hours.

Exhausted Holly was rescued by coastguards, her owner and brave members of the public

"It's a rescue dog and they haven't had her very long. I heard she got scared and ran off before getting in the water and heading quite far out."

The dog's condition is not known at this time.