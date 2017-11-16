Excellent images put in the frame

This month, the members of YFoto Photography Club have created an excellent selection of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Chrys Mellor has taken an outstanding shot of a pine martin eating jam sandwiches and also an atmospheric image of a sign silhouetted by the sun.

Jam Today by Chrys Mellor.

Peter Toney captured two excellent photos of Sewerby Hall and Danes Dyke, while Roert Graham, Thomas Buck and Muriel Hudson all framed fantastic subjects.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Sewerby Hall by Peter Toney.

Thixendale Blossom by Muriel Hudson.

Danes Dyke by Peter Toney.

Sunny Headland by Robert Graham.