Ex-councillor dies, aged 72

Former Bridlington councillor Ian Male has died at the age of 72.

Mr Male, who also served the town as a magistrate for many years, leaves two sons, three step-children and 10 grandchildren.

A statement from the East Yorkshire constituency Labour party said he had worked hard for the party in several capacities.

“He was a long-term party member who served on East Yorkshire Borough Council and Humberside County Council.

“He then became leader of the Labour Group on East Riding of Yorkshire Council at a time when Labour was the largest group on the council with 23 councillors out of 67.

“He was a General Election candidate who came the nearest anyone has ever been to taking the local seat from the Tories.”

His funeral service was held yesterday.