Eve Laird, manager of the Hinge Centre  in Bridlington, answers our 20  Questions this week.

1.Describe yourself in three words.

Committed, loud, fair.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Should probably say my kids but I am also very proud of my role within the Hinge Centre.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Buckle in, it’s a bumpy ride ahead!

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

My aim is to be the best person I can, to always be loyal & supportive to those around me.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

I’ve always liked the colour blue. It’s just cool isn’t it?

6. What is your first childhood memory?

Visiting my little brother in hospital for the first time.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The beautiful scenery – the east coast is a gem!

8. Describe your perfect day?

I long lie in, a walk by the sea, a Sunday dinner with my family and an early night!

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

For me, it would be people who have passed, my dad, my grandma and my grandad.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

I feel like Kathy Bates could capture my essence ha ha.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Home. I love work, socialising, holidaying and visiting places but home is always my favourite place to be.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

Stuart: A life Backwards

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

My mum – she’s simply awesome!

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

House – there is something charming about his irksomeness

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

I’d look after those close to me and I’d donate to charities I’m passionate about.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

It would be great to see more companies investing here and bringing more job opportunities. Maybe a chocolate factory! How can you not love a town with its own chocolate factory!

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

A book, another book and a puzzle book.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Dogs, they love unconditionally and have tails that wag! What’s not to love?

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I’d benefit from engaging my brain before my mouth sometimes.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

Every year has its ups and downs just like life but I’d like to think 2016 has seen me reach my happiest.