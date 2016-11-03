Estate agents help three great causes

Staff at a Bridlington estate agent have handed over £1,200 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team at D Dunk, Lewis and Graves, in Chapel Street, regularly ask their clients to choose charities for them to support.

This year, they have picked three causes, so staff have been working to raise cash for Help For Heroes and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, as well as Macmillan.

Richard Dunk, a partner at the company, said: “We are delighted that we are able to support the charities, who carry out such vital work in the Bridlington area.”

Representatives from Macmillan visited the branch to receive the £1,200 donation, and presentations will be made to the other charities later this year.

In 2015, staff member Tara Cummins completed a parachute jump in aid of leukaemia research and the office also supported the Bridlington Rotary Club Christmas tree festival.

Hayley Cooke, fund-raising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in Bridlington said: “We are absolutely delighted with the amount of £1,200, which was raised through a sales promotion fund-raising event. We will be using the funds in the local area to ensure that no-one faces cancer alone.

“Many thanks to all the staff and customers involved in the fund-raising.”