Yorkshire weather: Temperatures continue to climb across the county

Temperatures could make their way into double figures this week... but the warmer weather is likely to bring rain with it.

After the past week of freezing snow showers and frosty mornings, the Met Office is predicting maximums of 10 degrees centigrade or higher as we enter the coming weekend.

Here is your full weather forecast for Yorkshire for the week ahead.

Today:

Feeling less cold than of late, with higher temperatures and lighter southeasterly winds. Although probably cloudier than on Monday, it should stay dry throughout with some hazy sunny intervals, these more likely in the south. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Tonight:

Becoming cloudier during the evening with a little rain possible, then extensive mist, low cloud and hill fog developing. This cloud cover should help keep temperatures elevated, with frost unlikely. Minimum Temperature 4 °C.

Wednesday:

A murky start, with extensive mist, low cloud and hill fog very gradually lifting. Occasional showers are likely to develop later, with some eventually on the heavy side. Maximum Temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Changeable and breezy, with some sunny spells but also some showery rain at times. Milder than of late, with only limited frost.