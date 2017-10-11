What’s happened to Gypsey Race park?

It was unveiled a year ago, with the promise of £700,000 of European money to transform one of the main roads into Bridlington.

Stage one of the Gypsey Race linear park should have been close to completion by now, but it has hardly got off the ground.

Despite the project appearing to be at a standstill, East Riding of Yorkshire Council insists the new green space along Hilderthorpe Road will be completely finished as planned by 2019.

A council spokesperson said: “Funding for the Gypsey Race Park is complex, with around 60% of this coming from Europe.

“The council has had to resolve a number of technical issues in order to secure the funding and is now in the process of appointing a contractor to undertake the work, which is programmed to start on site in the new year. None of these works will cause disruption to the highway network.

“Overall, the Gypsey Race Park project is anticipated to be completed on time in 2019 for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors to the town.”

Designs for the new park show it will feature walking and cycling routes, play areas and improved habitats for wildlife.