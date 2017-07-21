Plans for large waste plant in village on hold

Villagers have given a cautious welcome to news that an appeal has been dropped against a decision to refuse planning permission for a large waste plant.

Plans for the development in Beeford were turned down last year but residents had raised more than £22,000 towards legal costs once an appeal was launched.

But the group found out last week that had been withdrawn.

Angela McKie, spokesman for the group, said: “This is good news but there is nothing to stop the applicant submitting an application for a smaller plant and the applicant has submitted smaller applications elsewhere that have been passed.

“Over the last two years the NOW team representing the residents have accumulated an amazing amount of knowledge, gained useful contacts, instructed a legal team, and raised substantial funds.

“The community is very committed and united and are very well prepared for any Waste plant proposals in the future.”