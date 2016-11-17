New park area and pond set to get the go-ahead

Plans to create a new park on the site of a former mill in Bridlington are expected to move one step closer today.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council wants to create a linear park alongside the Gypsey Race, as part of its development of Hilderthorpe Road.

The scheme, which would see a pond and wildlife habitats established at the former Old Mill Warehouse, is set to be approved today.

The warehouse, on the corner of Bridlington’s coach park, was demolished last year and plans for the new park went on display to the public at an exhibition at The Spa in September.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning committee will discuss the idea today, but they have been advised that it should be approved.

In a report which will be presented to councilllors, Alan Menzies, the council’s director of planning and economic regeneration, says the area is currently ‘‘generally unattractive’.

The Gypsey Race cannot be seen by passers-by, and the new park will make it more of a feature ona key gateway into the town.

Mr Menzies’ report says: “The comprehensive development of Burlington Parade will make use of under-used land and property, both to remove long-standing obstacles to the town centre’s competitiveness and deliver a high quality, sustainable and distinctive town centre regeneration.

“The ultimate aim is to make Bridlington a more effective place to set up and growing flourishing small businesses and a more appealing place to live, as well as visit, all year round.”

It concludes that the new park would bring ‘a much improved and attractive pedestrian route and public space, giving social, environmental and economic benefits’.

It is also felt that making the area more attractive will make the coach park site more appealing to any potential developers in the future.