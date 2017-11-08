Major repairs at nature trail

The nature trail at Flamborough’s South Landing has closed while urgent repair works are carried out.

The paths have deteriorated in recent years and the surface has become bumpy and almost impossible for pushchairs and wheelchairs to use.

James Taylor, countryside access officer for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The access improvements that will be starting soon are great news and will benefit everyone who uses the site.

“We apologise that the site will have to be closed for a while but the safety of visitors is of course paramount.

“Once completed, the newly-surfaced nature trail will be accessible for all for many years to come.”

As part of the improvement works, which began on Monday, several drains will be installed to help prevent the surface eroding in the future.

The nature trail will be closed on weekdays, between 8am and 4pm, to allow machinery to move materials through the site on a daily basis.

Outside of these times, the site will be open to visitors as normal and access from the car park to the beach will not be affected.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Christmas.