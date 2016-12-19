Is Yorkshire set for another stormy Christmas?

Yorkshire could be hit by another storm this Christmas, according to national reports.

The warning issued by independent forecasters states that a storm is expected to arrive on Christmas Eve and will last through Christmas Day, causing difficult travelling conditions for those visiting loved ones.

There is also said to be the potential of snow, with Leeds said to be the second most likely English city to have a white Christmas. The odds of snow falling in Leeds has dropped to 4/1, with Newcastle first at 3/1.

Torrential rain brought misery to Yorkshire last Christmas and it seems unlikely that the freak weather will be repeated. There is also uncertainty over weather the front will even become a storm.

The Met Office is predicting that the unsettled weather will actually arrive after December 25 and warns that long-term forecasts are often not reliable.

If the weather front becomes a storm, it is likely to be called Barbara - the next name in the Met Office's register for severe weather.

The national press has been fervent in their coverage this morning with 'weatherbombs', 'snow-storm Barbara' and 'icy Atlantic weather' all making headlines.