Get your hands on free compost

Hundreds of bags of compost will be given away in Bridlington on Monday.

Residents can go along to the coach park in Hilderthorpe Road from 4pm to collect two free 15kg bags, made from materials recycled from the food and garden waste retrieved from brown bins.

Mike Featherby, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s head of streetscene services, said: “We’ve been running our compost giveaways for a number of years as a gesture of thanks to residents for their efforts in recycling their rubbish.

“The East Riding is now the second best authority in the whole of England for its recycling rate and that’s down to the support of residents.”

The giveaways end when all the bags have been handed out on a first come first served basis. Council staff will be on hand to place the bags in cars.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

Around 5,000 bags of compost will be given away free at 10 events across the county.