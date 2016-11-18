£700,000 of EU money for our new park

Almost £700,000 of European Union money has been secured to help to build the new Gypsey Race park in Bridlington.

Planning permission was granted last Thursday, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council revealed the project has secured a huge funding boost.

The new park will run alongside the coach park in Hilderthorpe Road, before following path towards the town centre.

Coun Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment, said: “Approval by the council’s planning committee represents another milestone being passed in the regeneration of Bridlington and the council now looks forward to starting work on the new park next year.

“The new Gypsey Race Park will help create a Bridlington for tomorrow, showcasing local wildlife and celebrating local heritage.”

The European Regional Development Fund will contribute £697,154 towards the cost of building the first part of the park.

Work will start next year and the initial stage will see the river, its banks and the surrounding area cleared of debris before being landscaped and planted.

New paths and seating will be created and areas will be managed for local wildlife with viewing spaces for the public.

The park, which will be created in three stages, will be a green haven near the town centre and will see walking and cycling routes and play areas.

The area’s heritage will also be celebrated through the erection of new signs that will tell the stories behind the people who have worked and lived along the Gypsey Race.