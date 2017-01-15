Entire town has its gas supply cut off

The gas network in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, was damaged in an 'incident' on Saturday evening - leaving thousands of homes without power.

By Sunday morning, residents of the coastal town had been without gas for over 12 hours. Buildings affected included hospitals, retirement homes and the town's swimming pool, which was forced to close.

An incident room has been set up in the Hull Road sports hall for those who need advice on emergency cooking and heating arrangements. Electric fan heaters are being handed out to vulnerable residents.

Northern Gas Networks regional manager Ian Waddle said:

“We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and we will be working hard to restore the gas supply to all customers affected as soon as possible and will be providing customers with regular updates on our progress.

“We may need access to all of the properties affected to turn the gas back on and will let customers know if we need to enter their homes.

“We are working to identify any vulnerable customers in the area and ensure that they are looked after as a priority.”

Social media users took to Twitter to point out that information about the incident may not reach elderly people without access to the internet.

Mark Russell Tweeted:

"Given the age of the population of Withernsea, most will have no clue what's happening - my parents included."

Anyone with any questions or concerns is being asked to speak to an engineer on site, drop into the sports hall or contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766.

Anyone who smells gas should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.