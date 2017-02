An elderly man is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision between Filey and Bridlington.

Emergency services were called to the A165 last night at around 5.30pm after the crash near Dotteral Roundabout.

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service used specialist cutting equipment to remove the man from a vehicle.

Police closed the A165 for a number of hours following the crash but the road has now reopened.

There are not thought to have been any further injuries.