Elbow to perform at Bridlington Spa

Elbow have announced their most extensive tour since 2008 with multi-night residencies in Dublin, Birmingham, Edinburgh, London and Manchester as well performing at The Spa Bridlington on Tuesday 14 March 2017.

The final tour of previous album 'The Take Off and Landing of Everything' in 2015 saw the band play their longest ever theatre residences in London and Manchester. The decision to repeat this and then visit as many places as possible came from the feedback of fans who loved those shows as much as the band did.

Elbow are currently in Blueprint Studios, Salford recording their seventh studio album following a year that saw various members undertake work outside the band. Whilst Craig Potter produced the critically acclaimed ‘Meet The Humans’ for Steve Mason and Guy released his debut solo album, ‘Courting the Squall’, guitarist Mark Potter formed blues, folk and roots band The Plumedores.

The new, as yet untitled album, will be released on February 3rd, 2017. Further details on elbow’s seventh studio album will be announced shortly.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 7th October with tickets priced at £35 plus £4 booking fee.

For more info go to www.TheSpaBridlington.com/elbow