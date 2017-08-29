Eight males arrested over Bank Holiday weekend in Bridlington

Eight males have been arrested in Bridlington following numerous crimes including burglary, damage and affray.

Police in Bridlington have arrested eight males since Friday August 25 for various offences.

One male was arrested in Bridlington on Friday for a number of offences including damage, breach of a community behaviour order, affray and other offences. He was released pending further investigation.

Six males were arrested following a commercial burglary at a D.M Auto's, in Carnaby Industrial Estate, on Saturday (August 26) evening. The males are suspected of trying targeting car keys during the burglary.

A white van made off from the scene and multiple suspects ran from the vehicle.

The police helicopter was used and all the individuals were arrested. They have all now been released pending further investigations.

Finally, one male was arrested at the premises during a commercial burglary in Bridlington on Sunday August 28. The investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Officers and teams are working hard to tackle crime in the Bridlington area. If you see anything suspicious then call us 101 for non emergencies or 999 in an emergency or for a crime in progress."