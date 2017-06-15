‘We’ll make this our best show ever – for Jodie’

When a hugely popular music teacher at Bridlington School died earlier this year, colleagues and pupils made a pledge at her funeral that the show must go on.

Jodie Cappleman was due to direct the production of Bugsy Malone, and now staff and students are vowing to make the show the best the school has ever staged.

Some of the cast of Bugsy Malone

The 60-strong cast, and the youngsters working behind the scenes, are holding dress rehearsals as they count down the days until they take to the stage of The Spa.

Head of performing arts Nina Hardy said: “She was really, really popular. A lot of students called her a legend, because she was into the same music as the kids.”

At the start of the school year, Jodie had persuaded her colleagues to put on Bugsy Malone, the comedy gangster musical set in America in the 1920s.

Nina said Jodie had been determined to make it “her show”, after returning to work following illness.

Jodie Cappleman

“A year ago she was diagmosed with myeloma, a blood cancer, when she was only 38,” said Nina.

“She went into hospital for treatmen, had the all-clear and came back to school in September.

“She said ‘I know, why don’t we do Bugsy Malone and I’ll direct it.

“She was so excited about it so we decided that was the show we would do.

The cast and crew

“At Christmas, Jodie went back into hospital for stem cell transplant but caught a chest infection and because she was having the treatment, she had no immunity and couldn’t fight it.

“I had to tell the children the next day that she had died and we had a lot of tears for several days.

“At her funeral, everyone wore fancy dress because she loved costumes and dressing up, and the school choir performed one of the songs from Bugsy Malone.

“I spoke and I promised the family we would do Bugsy Malone in her memory.

The final touches are being made to the show at dress rehearsals

“We want it to be the best thing we have ever performed.

“We have gone over the topwith the set and hired in the splurge guns.”

The show will be held at The Spa on three nights, from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5.

“It is the first year we have done it in partnership with Bridlington Spa.

“They have been amazing and the show will be on a grand scale. We want the Spa to be as full as possible in Jodie’s memory.”

Jodie had been a student at Bridlington School before completing a music degree at London College of Music.

After working in the music industry, she returned to East Yorkshire and spent time teaching at Headlands School and Longcroft School.

Jodie returned to Bridlington School to cover Nina’s maternity leave five years ago and had been working full-time at the school for a couple of years.

Tickets for the show are priced £10 and £6 and are available from the Spa box office on 678258.