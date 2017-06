Pupils from Hilderthorpe School headed to Lightwater Valley theme park today as part of the Rotary Kids Out Day.

Rotary Clubs from around Yorkshire take youngsters with disabilities and from disadvantaged areas to the attraction near Ripon each year, as part of the project.

The Bridlington club chooses to take a group of children from all backgrounds and around 50 youngsters set off this morning, with packed lunches which were again provided by Morrisons supermarket.

