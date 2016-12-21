Students serve up Christmas feast for guests

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen – but Headlands School pupils proved they could stay calm under pressure as they served up a three-course meal for parents and staff.

The students took over the kitchen at East Riding College last week to cook up a treat for 40 guests.

Arriving on site at noon, the group had to order to organise, plan and prepare the meal of cream of vegetable soup, honey-glazed ham with potatoes and seasonal vegetables with Christmas pudding or chocolate gateau for dessert.

Angie Coyne, student progress leader, said: “The evening was truly magical for everybody who attended and all our students truly shone.

“I know that everyone involved in the evening will take away a special memory to last forever. It was a spectacular evening to start the spirit of Christmas.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank East Riding College for giving us the privilege of the use of their facilities, which were absolutely incredible.

“Special thanks go to college chefs David Leaf and Les Cage, as without their dedication and commitment to us, the evening wouldn’t have been able to go ahead.”

She added: “The students were an absolute credit to Headlands School. The students all commented that they were extremely honoured to have had the opportunity to put on such an incredible event.”

The teenagers opened up the evening with a welcome speech from student Aiden Riby.

They also entertained all the guests with many Christmas hits and performances by two soloists Faith Claydon and Mollie Backhouse.

The students continued to impress the guests with their attention to detail while using their hosting skills, ensuring everybody was happy with the food and had plenty to drink.