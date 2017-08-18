Sports student Linden is on to a winner at uni

Sports student Linden Pepworth was one of the top performers at East Riding College as the A-Level results were revealed.

The 20-year-old is heading to his first-choice university to study sports nutrition after achieving top marks in his A-Level Extended Project.

The A-Level extended project qualification is a great choice for students with a special interest and earns UCAS points for entry into university.

Instead of studying a subject-led curriculum, students choose a topic of their choice and complete a dissertation or investigation into that subject.

Linden said: “I’m really pleased with my results and was delighted this morning to receive confirmation from the University of Hull that I had secured my place there.

“I want to be asports nutritionist when I finish uni, so doing the A-Level extended project alongside my English A-Level gave me the chance to study the subject in depth and I think it really helped my application for the sport and exercise nutrition degree.

“A-Levels at East Riding College have been my gateway to university really, I hadn’t done anything like this before and I’m so glad I did.”

Linden’s dissertation investigated the protein requirements for athletes like weightlifters and the misconceptions surrounding the issue.

East Riding College students achieved a 100% A-Level pass rate for the second year running.

Vice prinicpal Rhys Davies said: “We’re delighted for our students who have all worked extremely hard on their A-Level studies.

“These fantastic results are great for the students and for the college and follow on from the amazing successes for our advanced-level BTEC diploma students recently.

“We now wish all our students the very best as they progress to the universities of their choice.”