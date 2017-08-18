Sports student Linden is on to a winner at uni

Sports student Linden Pepworth was one of the top performers at East Riding College as the A-Level results were revealed.
The 20-year-old is heading to his first-choice university to study sports nutrition after achieving top marks in his A-Level Extended Project.
The A-Level extended project qualification is a great choice for students with a special interest and earns UCAS points for entry into university.
Instead of studying a subject-led curriculum, students choose a topic of their choice and complete a dissertation or investigation into that subject.
Linden said: “I’m really pleased with my results and was delighted this morning to receive confirmation from the University of Hull that I had secured my place there.
“I want to be asports nutritionist when I finish uni, so doing the A-Level extended project alongside my English A-Level gave me the chance to study the subject in depth and I think it really helped my application for the sport and exercise nutrition degree.
“A-Levels at East Riding College have been my gateway to university really, I hadn’t done anything like this before and I’m so glad I did.”
Linden’s dissertation investigated the protein requirements for athletes like weightlifters and the misconceptions surrounding the issue.
East Riding College students achieved a 100% A-Level pass rate for the second year running.
Vice prinicpal Rhys Davies said: “We’re delighted for our students who have all worked extremely hard on their A-Level studies.
“These fantastic results are great for the students and for the college and follow on from the amazing successes for our advanced-level BTEC diploma students recently.
“We now wish all our students the very best as they progress to the universities of their choice.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Bridlington Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.