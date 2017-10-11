Sporting success for Burlington

Burlington Junior School has been awarded the School Games Gold Mark Award for the 2016/17 academic year.

Awarded by the Youth Sport Trust, the accolade rewards schools who have shown a commitment to sport.

Headteacher Alison Beckett said: “We have had a number of sporting achievements and an increase in young people competing at the local inter-school competitions which has allowed us to compete at level two and level three.

“As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased thatthe hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.

“A special thanks to all the children who have taken part, we are extremely proud of them and their dedication to all aspects of school sport at Burlington Junior School. Thanks also to the parents who have supported their children and all staff who have helped facilitate sport in some way or other during the year.”