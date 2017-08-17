‘Simply brilliant’ results at Headlands School

A-Level results were up 10% on last year’s scores at Headlands School - its best ever set of grades.

Headteacher Sarah Bone praised the dedication of her staff and the hard work of the students.

She said: “I am very proud to be the headteacher of Headlands School and this set of results demonstrates the true commitment and determination from our students to achieve the best possible grades.

“We will continue to strive for even better results in 2018 and wish all our students the best of luck in the next stage of education or career journey and

remember to stay in touch.”

98% of students gained A* to C grades, and 75% achieved at least a B, a huge improvement of last year’s results.

Mrs Bone said the achievements were ‘simply brilliant’

“Headlands School has secured its best ever A-Level results. Year on year our sixth form has demonstrated our relentless commitment to our students and delivering quality teaching and learning has again translated into excellent student results.

“Yet again, in 2017 our students have left Headlands School with an average A-Level grade of a B.

“This is a really significant achievement and a key Government Performance Measure benchmark.”

Individual students that achieved superb results include:

Giorgio Pimm - A*AA and a Distinction* and is going to Loughborough University to study Product Design Engineering.

Thomas White - A*A*A and is going to Imperial College, London, to study Computer Science.

Jack Woodvine - A*A*AA and is going to Loughborough University to study Automotive Engineering.

Megan Sharp - A*A*B and is going to Nottingham University to study Physics.

Chloe Beckett - A*AB and is going to Sheffield University to study Speech and Language Therapy.