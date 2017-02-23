School to take fewer students

Headlands School’s bid to reduce the number of new students it takes in each year by more than 20% looks set to be approved.

Councillors will decide on Tuesday whether to allow the school to slash its admission number from 261 to 200.

Governors have asked for the reduction so it can organise staffing levels more effectively and manages its finances better, because the number of Headlands pupils has been falling since 2005.

A report by Kevin Hall, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s director of children, families and schools, will be presented to its cabinet.

It says: “Where a school’s Published Admission Number is substantially higher than the actual need for school places, there is inevitably a degree of unpredictability about the number of children the school will have to accommodate, making management and planning at the school difficult.

“Pupil numbers are expected to increase in the next few years but the current pupil projections indicate that the proposed Published Admission Number of 200 will be sufficient to meet the local demand for school places.”

The school will be allowed to exceed the 200 limit if there is an ‘unforeseen change’ in pupil numbers in future years.

The cabinet has been recommended to approve the idea