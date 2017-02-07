School pupils ‘kip on a ship’ on memorable London trip

A trip to London proved to a group of students from Burlington Junior School that anything is possible.

As well as cramming as many tourist sights as they could into their two-day adventure, the youngsters also learnt about dozens of careers which could be open to them in the future.

Pupils on the London Eye

One of the highlights of the trip, which was called Kip On A Ship and organised by Hul Children’s University charity, was sleeping on board HMS Belfast on the River Thames, right in the heart of the capital.

They also took a ride on the London Eye, toured the Tower of London, saw The Lion King show in the West End and spent hours at KidZania, a ‘child-size city where the kids are in charge’.

There they were able to have a hands-on experience of more than 60 jobs, from firefighters to air stewardesses.

Lisa Whitton, East Riding manager at Hull Children’s University, said: “It was a complete pleasure taking the first group of 23 Year Six pupils from Burlington Junior down to London.

At the Tower of London

“They were incredibly excited for the journey and to experience our capital city.

“The words ‘epic’, ‘awesome’ and ‘I’m having the best time ever’ regularly featured in conversations.

“It was great for them to spot the wide variety of jobs from the train driver and staff, to actors, business people, jobs aboard HMS Belfast, theTower of London and much more.

“I feel the children came away from the experience, happy, excited, and inspired. We reinforced the key message, by working hard now at school, you can choose whatever career path in the future.”

Burlington headteacher Alison Beckett added: “This has been an amazing experience for the children, one which they will remember for many years.

“A big thank you to Hull Children’s University for arranging such a memorable visit.”

The school will be taking two more classes to London on similar trips in the next month.