School delighted after a ‘fantastic’ report

Ofsted inspectors have said Bridlington School continues to be ‘good’ in all four areas it was tested in. It received positive scores in pupils’ achievements, quality of teaching, beahviour of students and leaderships and management following an inspection in June.

They said new headteacher Kate Parker-Randall, who took over earlier this year, had raised teachers’ and pupils’ expectations in a bid to raise results further.

Mrs Parker-Randall said: “As a whole school we are absolutely delighted with this fantastic result following intense scrutiny by the inspectors.

“As concluded by them, our school culture provides pupils with a safe and stimulating environment in which they can thrive.”

The inspectors identified a number of areas for praise in their report.

They stated found pupils value the support given to them by teachers and other adults in the school and are keen to work hard in lessons and challenge themselves to reach the higher grades.

Teaching was said to be strong across a range of subjects, with progress in maths and English noted.

Inspectors said behaviour was impressive and pupils told them the school dealt with rare incidents of bullying effectively.

Mrs Parker-Randall said, “At Bridlington School, as we move towards outstanding, we know that in order for young people to fulfil their hopes, dreams and full potential they have to be secure, happy and healthy.

“We endeavour to ensure that our pupils are following the pathway most suited to them, their needs and ambitions from Year 7 right the way through to Year 13.

“We are also delighted that Ofsted noted the school has been meticulous in ensuring that students’ progress to suitable and successful courses at Post-16.

“Our vision is to become an outstanding school and this inspection report clearly shows areas where there are ‘green shoots’ of outstanding practice for us to build upon.

“This Ofsted report is a reflection of a real whole school effort and is a glowing example of what state schools who have not been forced into academies can still aspire to and achieve when we all work together for the greater good.”