Read all about it - Hilderthorpe’s national success

The way Hilderthorpe School teaches its children to read has received national acclaim.

It has been named a Model School for Read Write Inc, a technique used to phonics to teach under sevens.

Hilderthorpe is the only school in the East Riding to achieve the level, and one of only 60 in the country.

Corrina Woodmansey, early years leader at Hilderthorpe, said: “We have got the award for our high quality teaching, but you can only receive it if you are rated as good to outstanding by Ofsted.

“Other schools will now come to see us if they are struggling with their results and we will host training and development sessions for other RWI school in this region.

“We have been successful because we work in small groups and we assess the children every six weeks.

“We have been on the programme for four years and when we started, we had only just come out of special measures.

“It has been a slow but very successful process and we have got the ultimate reward now.”