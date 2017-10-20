Pupils get a lesson in what life is like behind bars

A hard-hitting workshop about the misery of life in prison visited Headlands School, to teach Year 8 pupils about the importance of making the right decisions.

Prison, Me, No Way teaches children about the consequences of their actions, if they get involved in crime.

Gerry Corns explains to Natasha Walker what life is like inside.

Assistant headteacher David Stamper said: “This is the fourth year of working with the No Way Trust and each year they have a huge impact on our young people.

“The intention of the day was to educate students and to help them make their own decisions and choices, with an emphasis on how making poor choices and decisions can not only impact them, but how it also impacts on the people who love and care for them.

“The agencies that came in were full of praise for our students and continually said how polite, well-behaved and engaged our students were and that they were a real a credit to Headlands School.”

Subjects included anti-social behaviour, safe driving and fire safety. Three female prisoners who are coming to the end of their sentences also spoke about how they ended up in behind bars and what life is really like in jail.

Laura Loxton alone with her thoughts in the cell

Feedback from the students who took part showed they had learnt valuable lessons from the workshop.

Lola Hewitt said: “This day was very interesting and it brought out many emotions. It has taught me so many things and the stories that were told made me realise that I need to put myself in someone else’s position and think about the choices I make.”

Jessica Harkins added: “It was an amazing experience. It has helped a lot with what a prison looks and feels like.”

Another Year 8 student, Cameron Wadsworth said: “The session has helped me to be confident, responsible and safe.

“The activities were great and couldn’t have been any better.”