Pupils’ artwork sheer glass

Students at Bridlington School recently created some fantastic glass art to represent the four fundamental British values.
Mutual Respect and Tolerance
Rule of Law
Democracy
Individual Liberty
The students were selected following a homework competition where they had to design an idea/sculptor to represent one of the British values.
Part of the artwork included a glass sculpture which they designed and produced in a fused glass workshop with support of Kate Park from ‘Twice Fired’ fusion glass.
The artwork was displayed in Bridlington School reception area.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bridlington Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.