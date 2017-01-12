New scheme to keep students safe

Students at East Riding College in Bridlington have launched a new initiative to keep them safe and reduce crime on and off campus.

The scheme has been set up by student representative Connor-Reece Williamson, with support from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Similar to a neighbourhood watch scheme, the initiative, which is called Collegewatch, focusses on crime reduction, resilience and prevention.

The 18-year-old said: “My role is to be a port of call for students with concerns, whether they want to report something suspicious or get advice on personal safety.

“It’s great to get it off the ground, it’s going to be a really useful initiative and is already valued by the students, who have been particularly interested in the Immobilise online scheme.

“Immobilise allows students to register their tech goods so that if stolen, they can be tracked and retrieved.

“It’s a powerful deterrent to thieves and makes students feel more confident using their own devices for college.”

Connor-Reece will be chairing meetings attended by councillors, local PCSOs, and college governors and council officers.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement and local partnerships at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am delighted the council has been able to work with East Riding College in Bridlington as well as other partners to set up Collegewatch.”