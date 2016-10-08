National recognition for Bridlington pupil

A Bridlington student has been rewarded for his GCSE success when he was placed on a 12-man shortlist for a national award.

Headlands School student Oliver Thompson, 16, opened his brown envelope in July to discover his “amazing” results. This prompted Headlands headteacher Sarah Bone to nominate Oli for the Stephen Bell Special Award 2016 which recognises pupils who have shown outstanding determination in overcoming significant obstacles in achieiving commendable success in their GCSE exams.

Oli and his family travelled down to the PiXL’s Celebrating Success ceremony at Central Hall, Westminster on September 22 where Oli was one of 12 students to receive £200 and a certificate for their efforts from Team GB Olympic gold medalist Jo Rowsell-Shand.

Oli said: “Headlands School have been amazing and supportive to me, we had an amazing time in London and I was very honoured to go to the celebration evening and meeting the Olympian.”

Sarah Bone said: “This award is a tremendous achievement and recognition of Oliver’s hard work, determination and constant optimism.

“Well done Oliver from us all at Headlands School.”

Oli, from Driffield, is continuing his studies at Headlands School, currently doing A-levels in PE, sociology and psychology.

Mum Sophie Thompson said: “Words cannot express how proud we all are of Oliver with his determination and focus throughout the difficult times.

“The support Headlands School, Mrs Bone, Mrs Millar and all his teacher have given Oliver is exceptional.

“My family and I cannot express our thanks and gratitude enough for their support and getting Oliver through his exams with amazing results.”