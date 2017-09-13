National acclaim for successful college

East Riding College has become the first in Yorkshire to become a member of a national body.

The college, which has campuses in Bridlington and Beverley, has been accepted into the Chartered Institution for Further Education.

College principal and chief executive Derek Branton said: “The college is delighted to be accepted as a member of the Chartered Institution for Further Education.

“The award of Chartered Status is testament to the college’s high quality of teaching and learning, governance and engagement with the local community and employers.

“This comes after a very successful Ofsted inspection in February 2016 and will support us in delivering our mission of being a leader in the economic and social development of the region.”

The institute says its aim is to bring together the best training providers in the country to celebrate their professionalism and success.

Lord Lingfield, chairman of the Chartered Institution for Further Education, said: “I am delighted to welcome East Riding College into membership of the institution.

“Having passed a rigorous application process, it has confirmed its position as a leading performer in the sector.

“As our membership continues to grow, I look forward to working with the college to promote excellence within the FE sector and to celebrate what the sector does well.”

East Riding College students recently achieved a 100% A-Level pass rate for the second year running.