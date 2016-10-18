Hundreds head to Bridlington School open evening

Bridlington School opened its doors to show prospective students what to expect if they are heading there next September.

Its open evening was attended by around 400 primary school pupils and their parents.

Jake Salter takes on the map challenge in geography.

They were able to take a tour around the classrooms, meet the staff and try activities including writing spooky stories, trampolining, maths challenges and creating controlled explosions in science.

Headteacher Sarah Pashley, said ‘We were overwhelmed by the number of people taking an interest in the school this year.

“Yet again we had to open up the school field for parking, because the car park was full.

“We received lots of positive comments from our visitors about our friendly staff and our helpful, polite and enthusiastic students.”