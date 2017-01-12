Head to leave ‘amazing’ school

The search is on for a new headteacher at Bridlington School, after Sarah Pashley announced she is moving on.

She is leaving to become principal at Ron Dearing UTC in Hull, a brand new school which is sponsored by high-profile businesses and will specialise in digital technology and engineering.

Mrs Pashley joined Bridlington School in September 2009, when it had just come out of special measures.

During her time at the helm, attendance has improved from 88% to 95% and the number of students obtaining five A* to C grades in key GCSE subjects has leapt from 38% to 55%.

Mrs Pashley said: “I have had the most amazing seven-and-a-half years as Headteacher of Bridlington School.

“It has been tremendously hard work but also exceptionally rewarding.

“I have had the great privilege of working with extremely dedicated and talented staff, an extremely committed governing body and, most importantly, fantastic students who have grasped every opportunity we have given them to excel.

“I am also very grateful to our parents and carers for their support. Together we have transformed Bridlington School into a really brilliant place to learn.”

She admits that when she took over standards were improving but ‘there was a very long way to go’ to get the school to be classed as ‘good’.

Strict uniform and behaviour policies were brought in to bring about immediate results and the curriculum was changed to allow students to participate in more activties such as music, drama, arts, sport and charity fund-raising.

Mrs Pashley said she was also able to turn around Bridlington School’s finances, and in 2013 Ofsted inspectors judged the school to be ‘good’.

“I am very proud of our achievements and will really miss the school,” she said.

“I am confident that it will continue to provide an excellent education for the young people of Bridlington without me, however.

“The quality of leadership on the staff team is extremely high. We have a great team of teaching and non-teaching staff and, of course, the most amazing students.

“The next headteacher will be a very lucky person indeed to have the opportunity of leading such a lovely school. I look forward to hearing about Bridlington School’s success in the future.”

The school’s performance in the new Progress 8 measure placed it 18th out of all 6,000-plus secondary schools in the whole of England and their sixth form results in 2016 were among the best in the East Riding.

Fixed-term exclusions are now amongst the lowest in the county, having been the highest when Mrs Pashley took over.

Her new school opens in September 2017, and aims to provide its students with a unique, employer-led model of education.

The process of finsing her replacement has already begun and the closing date for applications is next Thursday.

The position enjoys a salary between £85,577 and £99,080 and East Riding of Yorkshire Council has said it is looking for a ‘dynamic and inspirational’ leader.

The job advert says the new headteacher needs to have:

○ Strategic vision and ambition

○ A proven track record of successful senior leadership

○ An ability to motivate and inspire staff and students

○ A passion for inclusion and making a difference to the lives of young people

○ The energy, enthusiasm and commitment to move the school on to greater heights