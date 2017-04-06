Head’s pride at national award

Bridlington School has picked up a national award for the fourth year in a row on the back of its exceptional exam results.

It will be presented with a Schools, Students and Teachers Educational Outcomes award at a regional celebration event, to recognise the progress made by students at the school.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “It’s fantastic news that Bridlington School has been nationally recognised for its exceptional 2016 performance.

“Educational outcomes data analysis from SSAT has shown that the school is in the top 10% of schools nationally for progress.

“At Bridlington School we continually strive to provide the best opportunities for our students to fulfil their ambitions, hopes and dreams.

“No one person can bring this about. This is down to all the hard work and commitment of our amazing students, their parents and carers, and our outstanding and awe-inspiring staff team of which I am both proud and privileged to lead.

“Not only has solid evidence shown that our school currently has the best Progress 8 results, which measures the progress made by GCSE students over five years, in the whole of Yorkshire, we currently have the best results of any non-academy school in the UK. ”

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT said: “It’s my great pleasure to commend Bridlington School on their excellent 2016 performance, and to have the opportunity to highlight and share their great work at an SSAT Educational Outcomes celebration event.

“We know how hard teachers work to ensure the success of every child. SSAT’s Educational Outcomes award recognises the professionalism, commitment and hard work of the leaders, teachers and students at Bridlington School.”