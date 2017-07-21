Hats off to students on graduation day

A dozen students from Bridlington School have graduated from Hull’s Children’s University.

The pupils from Harland House have spent the past year taking part in a range of extra-curricular activities.

Kyle Brooks and Kaci Lumb jump for joy

They have been on a 13-mile overnight hike, followed the Amy Johnson Moth trail in Hull, organised fund-raising events and enjoyed a residential visit to Carlton Lodge outdoor centre near Thirsk.

At the end of the Passport To Learning programme, they headed to East Riding College in Bridlington and donned their caps and gowns for a graduation ceremony.

Karl O’Sullivan, pastoral manager of Harland House at the school, said: “Students at Harland House have learned valuable skills such as, teamwork, leadership and communication skills.

“We have seen students who are not necessary the best in leading an event, working as a vital part of a team, gaining some valuable social and emotional skills which will help them in their next educational journey.

The graduation celebration was held at East Riding College

“We have also seen students’ aspirations raised whilst taking part in all the activities and they now know that they have options in further education as well as the apprenticeship route.”

In total, they clocked up more than 1,200 hours of extra learning.

Rhys Davies, vice principal at the college, said: “East Riding College is proud to host the graduation event for the students of Harland House.

“It is important to recognise the fantastic progress that each of the students has made.

Students and staff ready for the big day

“We hope that by attending the college for their graduation, and taking a look at our excellent facilities and wide range of vocational courses on offer, they will be further inspired to continue in further education and training.”