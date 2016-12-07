Getting ready for the world of work

Sweaty palms, butterflies in your stomach and a dry mouth which makes it difficult to talk.

It’s a feeling that we have all experienced before a job interview.

Adam Yates from AB Graphics interviews Ellie Colclough

Nerves were jangling among students at Headlands School as they took part in a Mock Interview Day.

Dozens of local businesses were invited to send representatives into the school to grill the Year 11 pupils about the world of work.

They had to research the company in advance and were questioned for 25 minutes about their strengths and weaknesses and aims and ambitions

The youngsters were assessed on their body language and professionalism as well as the answers they gave, and then given feedback about how they performed.

Pupils had to dress formally for their job interviews

Staff at Headlands said the pupils had gained a great deal of lessons from their experiences on the day.