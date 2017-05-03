Gearing up for the Tour de Bridlington

The Tour de Yorkshire has been and gone, but get set for the Tour de Bridlington.

Organised by Headlands School, and now into its third year, the sports event and fun day features a 10-mile bike ride, which cyclists can tackle up to 10 times, depending on their experience and ability.

Those who prefer to travel on two legs instead of two wheels can sign up for a 10km run or a gentler two-mile route, while on the school field, the fund-raising will continue with attractions for all the family.

Headlands headteacher Sarah Bone said: “Over the last two years the Tour de Bridlington has raised over £10,000 for local children’s sports clubs.

“We want to use this year’s Tour de Bridlington to also promote the mental health benefits sport also has.

“As supporters of the Heads Together campaign we want to raise awareness of how sport is an excellent vehicle for providing young people with a positive outlet to their worries and fears, will help them create and develop active, sporting habits, as well as providing them with the opportunity to make quality, lifelong friends.”

The event will be held from 9am on Saturday and proceeds go to Bridlington’s gymnastics and swimming clubs, Bridlington Rangers, Bridlington Club for Young People and Headlands’ student council.

Associate assistant headteacher David Stamper added: “All money raised goes straight back into the community to help local clubs to carry on the brilliant service they provide to the children of Bridlington.”