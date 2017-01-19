The East Riding is top of the class in Yorkshire’s GCSE table for the first time.

New figures which take into account how much progress pupils make from the start of secondary school to their exams at the age of 16, shows the county has some of the best results in the north of England.

Looking at GCSE grades in eight key subjects, the East Riding came 30th nationally, higher than all of the other Yorkshire councils, and better than all similarly sized authorities in the UK.

Cllr Julie Abraham, portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “We are delighted with the improvement that many East Riding schools have brought about this year, which are the best ever outcomes for students in East Riding secondary schools.

“This is down to the hard work of young people and their families supported by dedicated school staff.

“East Riding of Yorkshire Council is committed to improving East Riding schools until we have the some of the best in the country.

“The results have been achieved against a backdrop of the very low level of funding for East Riding schools from the Department for Education.”

Mike Furbank, head of education and schools said: “These best ever GCSE results are underpinned by many outstanding stories of hard work and application as well as committed teaching and support.

“We look forward to further improving Ofsted inspection outcomes for East Riding schools, building on the foundation of this year’s best ever results.

“We greatly appreciate the hard work of headteachers, teaching and support staff that have contributed to these results.”