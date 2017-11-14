Diana Award double for Headlands School

A scheme which sees students at Headlands School working to solve problems affecting younger pupils has won a prestigious award.

The school’s peer mentors picked up a Diana Award last week, at a ceremony in Leeds, the second time the project has received recognition.

Year 11 student Rosie Gregson received her individual award from Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft

And in a day of double delight for Headlands, Year 11 student Rosie Gregson received an individual accolade.

The school’s peer mentors offer friendship and advice to any student who may need guidance through issues of bullying or isolation. They also work to protect future pupils with outreach programmes in local primary schools.

Emily Massey, child safety and peer mentor co-ordinator at Headlands School, said the award was ‘not only a great achievement for the school, but also the whole community’.

She added: “We are extraordinarily proud of the peer mentors who work hard and support students every day, whether it be socialising at lunchtime or helping to combat any bullying issues.

“The Diana Award is a great way of rewarding the students for the hard work and time that they put in every day.”

The awards were set up in memory of Princess Diana, to echo her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Presenting the awards were McFly’s Danny Jones, rugby league star Eorl Crabtree and Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft.

After picking up their trophy, the Headlands mentors had the opportunity to meet other winners and took part in a workshop to improve their skills and public speaking.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, said: “These awards come in a landmark year for The Diana Award as we join the world to mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana.”