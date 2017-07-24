College principal to retire at end of year

East Riding College’s principal Derek Branton has announced he will retire at the end of the year.

In an end of term announcement to staff, Mr Branton, who has been in the post for nearly 14 years, said it felt like the right time to go.

He has overseen many major advances at the college, including the development of two new campuses in Bridlington and Beverley.

Mr Branton said: “Deciding when to retire has been a difficult decision but, after what will be almost 14 years when I leave at Christmas, now

feels like the right time.

“During my time as principal there have been so many changes, particularly with the two new college campuses in Bridlington and Beverley which have brought about superb learning facilities which will be there for our communities to use and enjoy for many years to come.

“Perhaps what I am most proud of though is the achievements of our students and the remarkable dedication of our exceptionally talented staff.

“For over a decade now, the high standards achieved and consistently excellent Ofsted ratings have been testimony to a college which has its priorities in

the right place.

“By working closely with employers we have also ensured the education we offer and skills we develop are pertinent to today’s fast changing economy.

“This has meant our students have outstanding progression directly into work or studying at a higher level, either within the college or at university.

“I am confident my successor, when appointed, will continue to place the college where it belongs at the heart of the businesses and communities it serves in the East Riding.”

The college had an excellent Ofsted inspection in February 2016 and chair of governors at Simon Wright said, “We wish Derek well in his retirement and thank him for the contribution he has made to education and skills development in the East Riding during his time at the college.

“He has ensured we are in an excellent position to tackle the challenges ahead.”

The college is currently advertising for Mr Branton’s replacement. The position carries a salary of between £110,000 and £120,000.