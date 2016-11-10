Choir to sing to millions on TV

Pupils from a number of Bridlington schools will join together to form a choir as part of the town’s Children In Need celebrations tomorrow.

More than 200 children will be singing at The Spa, as part of a national link up on the BBC’s television extravaganza.

Their performance at the Children In Need Bridlington Rocks eventwill go out to millions of viewers around the country.

A choir of 215 youngsters, aged nine and 10, will be singing Lean On Me by Bill Withers.

Choir leader Helen Gee, who is assistant headteacher at Bay Primary School said: “All the schools have been practising the song on their own and now it’s time to get everyone together.

“The children are very excited. They are really pleased that they can be involved in it this year.”

The BBC will be broadcasting live from the Spa regularly during the evening.

Also due on stage at the event are the Garnett Family from Hornsea, who appeared in the live finals of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Other acts include The Andrini Sisters, Coastal Voices, Driffield Town Brass Band alongside familiar faces from Look North.

Doors open at 6.15pm tomorrow and trickets are priced £6 and £5 with all proceeds going to Children in Need.