Celebrations for students on GCSE results day

After a summer of waiting, students finally picked up their GCSE results at Bridlington’s two secondary schools this morning.

Among the star performers were Danielle Coverdale, Tia Mainprize and Joseph Raybould, who became the first Bridlington School students to get the new Level 9 grades in maths or English, which are higher than an A*.

Pupils at Headlands School picked up some great results

Across town at Headlands School, Isik Celik earned eight A* grades and Ben Garland and Ellie Colclough both achieved six.

Bridlington School headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “Following on from a year that saw us being once again graded as a good school by Ofsted and our best sixth form results ever, plus a national report published last week in the Sunday Times placing Bridlington School as one of the top 20 most successful schools in the country, we are absolutely thrilled with our GCSE results this year.

“Our students have once again risen to the challenge meeting the more demanding government benchmark of the new format of GCSEs using the number grading system in English and Maths.

“We are again delighted with our fantastic performance against the government’s progress measure called Progress 8, achieving a score of +0.52.

Headlands students pick up their results at 10am

“This means that our students have again outperformed students of the same starting point nationally performing on average more than half a grade better.

“Again this excellent performance means that our students have every opportunity open to them post -6, with many choosing to stay on and study in our highly successful sixth form.

“More importantly our students can be proud of a hard earned set of results that will springboard them to bright futures clearly being able to compete on a local and national level.

“I am as ever in awe of the relentless support and commitment of our staff who do everything within their power to challenge, support and inspire our students to reach such aspirational target grades.

“As a school we believe in setting aspirational targets. We set our targets to be in line with the best 5% performance in the country.

“Our target for five A*-C, or equivalent, including English and Maths was 65% which was achieved.

“I am ecstatic that our staff, students, parents and carers worked together in partnership to push really hard in order to achieve this.

“It just shows that if you really challenge yourself you can achieve more than you ever thought possible.”

Headlands School headteacher Sarah Bone said: “Congratulations to our exceptional students of 2017 – you truly smashed it!

“I am thrilled with the brilliant set of GCSE results our students have secured for 2017. As in previous years, our aspirational targets alongside their hard work and determination, really has paid off.

“Over 72% of our students secured A* or A grades – which is fantastic - and 10% of our students secured five or more A* or A grades.

“For the government’s basics measure of A* to C in English and maths, early indications are 63% of the cohort secured this standard.

“Furthermore we recorded our best ever GCSE PE results, with 92% of students securing an A* to C grade.

“Other subject areas that achieved brilliant results include performing arts (music, dance and drama) all securing 100% A* to C again, and over 55% secured an A* or A grade in dance alone.

“In art, over 74% of our students achieved A* to C and similarly in history at least 73% of students secured an A* to C. These subject areas have again performed well above the national averages.

“Our science subjects shone, reaffirming our place as a leading school in the area for these subjects both at GCSE and A Level. Our students secured 71% % A* to C in the Science subjects and 33 students secured an A* to A grade in the triple sciences.

“Well done once again to all our fabulous students. Your hard work and determination really has paid off. We will continue to strive for even better results for all our students in 2018 and look forward to our students returning in September to Headlands School to study in our thriving successful sixth form.”