Students can plot their future at the touch of a button thanks to new careers screens at Headlands School.

The school’s student council carried out a survey, asking teenagers how they would like to be able to access careers information and 85% of pupils said they would like to have interactive notice boards.

They have now been installed thanks to a grant from the Bridlington Renaissance Partnership, which secured funds of £10,000 from the national Coastal Communities Team initiative.

The screens provide a range of details of career pathways, job opportunities and training schemes.

David Stamper, director of community at Headlands School, said: “We are passionate about giving all of our students’ high-quality and wide-ranging careers advice and guidance to help them make informed choices about their futures.

“These screens are a great resource and certainly complement the work we do in our excellent sixth form and go hand-in-hand with the positive links we have with local and national colleges and employers.

“We have forged very successful partnerships with the community and are always on the look out to widen the opportunities and increase the aspirations of our students.

The renaissance partnership was looking to give financial support to a project that would help to improve the local economy and they teamed up with Andy Levitt, careers education manager at Headlands.

Andrew Warner, chairman of Bridlington Renaissance Partnership, said: “We are pleased that Headlands School has been able to develop this project and students now have careers information at their fingertips.

“We will continue to work with local businesses, through Bridlington Business Forum, to develop the content so that we can raise aspirations and ambitions for young people and enable them to find out more about opportunities in the local area.

“The project also aims to help them make choices to develop the right skills to meet the needs of our local employers and improve local recruitment prospects.”

Cllr Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, visited the school to see how the screens work.

She said: “This project will help young people to realise what is happening on their doorstep and how that might affect their decisions while they are still at school.”

If you are a local business and would like to make links with the project, contact Bridlington Renaissance Office on 01482 391708 or email bridlington.renaissance@eastriding.gov.uk