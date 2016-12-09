Burlington School’s brush with success in art competition

Thousands of votes were cast online as six Bridlington schools battled to see who had designed the best mural.

The Promenades Shopping Centre set a challenge to youngsters to create artwork based on the theme of seaside postcards.

The number of votes tripled this year, but Burlington Junior School came out on top, just pipping Flamborough Primary by 71 votes.

Maria Kamper, centre manager at Promenades Shopping Centre, said: “Once again I was overwhelmed by the quality of artwork produced by Bridlington’s budding young artists.

“It’s great to see that the competition has instilled a little bit of friendly rivalry between schools - it was exciting to watch the votes mount each day and it was neck and neck between the top two vote scorers at times.

“We pride ourselves in trying to involve the local community in as many initiatives as we can.

The winners’ trophy was presented to the 13 Burlington School pupils who took part in the competition by Mrs Kamper during a school assembly.

Burlington headteacher Alison Beckett said: “The Promenades School Art Campaign is a fantastic way to provide children with the opportunity to engage with art.

“The pupils were really excited to take part in the competition and it was great to see the focus and pride they took in their artwork.

“Again, we were all overwhelmed with the number of people who voted for us and it’s fantastic to see all the teachers and parents so enthusiastic about driving votes.”

The artwork will be on display in Promenades Shopping Centre in the coming weeks for the public to enjoy.