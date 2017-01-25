Bridlington School celebrates best results in Yorkshire

Bridlington School’s GCSE results have seen it being crowned the best performing school inYorkshire, and the top non-academy in the country.

Statistics released by the Department of Education last week showed the progress pupils had made during their five years at secondary school.

Bridlington School’s score in the Progress 8 league table put it top of the rankings for the county and in the top 20 nationally.

It scored 0.79, which was classed as ‘well above the national average’.

Headteacher Sarah Pashley, who is set to leave Bridlington at Easter to become principal of Ron Deering UTC college in Hull said: “It’s very rewarding that as I am about to leave the school, we receive national recognition for the job we have done.

“It has been a massive team effort and the rest of the team will be staying here.

“It’s not my achievement, it’s an achievement by all the staff and the pupils.”

Mrs Pashley, who has been at the helm for seven-and-a-half years, also saw 68% of the school’s129 GCSE students obtain a grade C or better in English and maths.

That was well above the national average of 63%.

She added the achievements had been remarkable as coastal schools often face added pressures.

“The odds are stacked against us,” she said.

“When I took over, attendance was a big issue and there was a lack of aspiration amongst the staff and children, and maybe Bridlington as a whole.

“I have seen that change in the last five years. Students are now very driven, not just about life at school but after school too. They really want to achieve.

“It has taken a long time to get to where we are.

“We are above the national average for attainment which is pretty amazing, because they are often significantly below when they come to us.

The results have got everyone at the school celebrating.

Mrs Pashley added: “The kids are talking about it. They hadn’t realised how well we have done.

“It is life-changing stuff. Even if they improve their grades, it can open so many more doors.

“It is not just about celebrating the A* to C grades.

“This is about celebrating our value.”

She also said that almost all of the handful of schools who had achieved a better Progress 8 score nationally are able to select their pupils on ability.