Best-ever A-Level results at Bridlington School

Bridlington School is celebrating its best ever A-Level results.

All of its sixth from students passed their courses, a 100% rate for the fourth year running.

Two thirds achieved A* to B grades and 86% achieved a C or better.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “We are particularly delighted that well over half of our students have achieved the top grades of A* and A.

“Our students achieved a total of 129 A grades or equivalent which is an amazing performance.

“This ensures that our students are able to compete with their peers nationally, that they are able to take up places at the top universities and have very bright futures ahead of them.

“These outstanding results show that the care, guidance and support given at Bridlington School in combination with high expectations, a high level of challenge and effective intervention ensures that every student performs to the very best of their ability in order to achieve their hopes, ambitions and dreams.

“I want to offer huge congratulations to our students on achieving such well-earned results and give particular thanks to the relentless hard work of the staff and the ongoing support of parents and carers who should also be very proud of the achievement of our students.”

Students who achieved three of the very top A* grades or equivalent were: Jack Brown, Callum Cheetham, Samuel Clarke, Natalie Clydesdale, James Cockerill, Grace Collins, Jason Davies, India Fairie, Tom Fanshaw, Amber Gilvey, George McCormick, Lyndsey Oldroyd, Michael Singh, Jasmine Stockdale, Keifer Suggitt, Emily Waines

Mrs Parker-Randall said: “The reputation of Bridlington School continues to grow as an outstanding centre of teaching and learning.

“Recently ranked as third of only five five-star schools in the whole of Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire according to the Real Schools Guide, we continue to be oversubscribed in Years 7 to 11.

“Our Sixth Form continues to be a popular choice for our own Year 11 students and students from other schools, due to our unique range of academic and vocational qualifications, our personalised learning provision and our excellent success rates in terms of pathways after sixth form.”